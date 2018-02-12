Parish councillor denies perverting the course of justice

A Clowne parish councillor has appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, February 7, how Ross Walker, 46, of Gray Street, Clowne, is due to face a trial this summer.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Mr Walker has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

His case was adjourned for an estimated three-day trial expected to start on July 16 at Derby Crown Court.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC released Mr Walker on unconditional bail until his trial.

Mr Walker is an Independent parish councillor who was elected to Clowne Parish Council’s south ward in February, 2017.