Parents question why daughter was not sectioned before she took fatal dose

The parents of a young woman who died after taking a fatal amount of medication have questioned why she was not sectioned when she previously took an overdose.

Katie Moorhouse, 20, who had a history of mental health issues and self-harming, passed away in hospital in December, 2016, after she took the beta-blocker Propranolol which had been prescribed to her by her GP.

The month before, Ms Moorhouse, of Dovedale Crescent, Buxton, was taken to hospital when she overdosed on iron tablets.

Today, during an inquest at Chesterfield coroners' court, her mother Jayne Moorhouse said her daughter took 'frequent' overdoses.

Ms Moorhouse's father Simon Moorhouse added: "After Katie overdosed on the iron tablets, the paramedic said she'd need 24/7 support and that she'd be sectioned.

"We thought, 'finally, we might get somewhere'.

"Then I had a phone call from her asking if I could pick her up from the hospital.

"We were amazed by that."

Mrs Moorhouse said she thought 'in some ways' it would have been 'best for Katie' if she had been sectioned following the overdose in November.

The inquest heard Ms Moorhouse last saw her GP on December 2, 2016, and was prescribed Propranolol after complaining of anxiety and problems with sleeping.

Mr Moorhouse found his daughter unresponsive at the family home on December 9, 2016.

She was taken to Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport but sadly passed away just hours later.

Post-mortem tests revealed Ms Moorhouse died of Propranolol fatal toxicity.

Mr Moorhouse said: "Because Katie had taken overdoses, we thought she wouldn't be prescribed any further medication in great quantities."

He added: "She was reluctant to speak to us (about her problems).

"She didn't think we'd understand."

PC Simon Clarke, who investigated the circumstances surrounding Ms Moorhouse's death, said: "Katie had access to a number of support groups and had a number of coping strategies.

"She was very private regarding her health.

"She may not have intended to bring about her death on this occasion."

The inquest continues.