Pair arrested after two young men stabbed in Ilkeston

Two men have been arrested after two men were stabbed in Ilkeston.

Police were called to a car park off East Street at 6.50am on Sunday after receiving reports of a double stabbing.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Two men, aged 29 and 23, have received hospital treatment for their injuries.

"Two men, aged 30 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.

"Investigations into the exact circumstances are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101 with reference number 19000189148."