A car transporter has caught fire on the edge of the Peak District in Owler Bar.

At 9.25am firefighters from Dronfield were called to the vehicle fire near to the Peacock Hotel junction of the A621 and B6054 Owler.#

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Hose reel jets were used to extinguish a car transporter on fire.

“The road conditions are very icy, stay safe.”