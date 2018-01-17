Overnight snow shuts several Derbyshire roads

Several roads in Derbyshire are shut after the overnight snow fall.

The roads which have been shut by Derbyshire County Council are; A57 Snake Pass, A6024 Holme Moss, A624 Monk’s Road. A lorry jack-knifed on the on A515 Alsop-on-le-Dale and B6105 Tor Side but this haqs now been removed and the road is now passable.

Derbyshire County Council said: “Our gritting teams were out treating all primary routes across the county from 4pm, followed by secondary routes from around 7pm. “We gritted all primary routes again from midnight and from 4am gritters have been patrolling on primary routes and re-treating roads where necessary.

“Our snow ploughs are out in the High Peak where snowfall was heaviest and farmers and other contractors have been working overnight helping us to clear snow in and around Glossop.”