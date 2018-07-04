Outwood Academy Newbold worker turns up for job in military uniform

An admin worker at a Chesterfield school made his mark when he turned up in military uniform.

Tristan King, 27, who works at Outwood Academy Newbold, is a reservist with HMS Sherwood, the East Midlands only Naval reserve unit.

He wore his uniform to school to celebrate Reserves Day.

Able Rate Tristan said: “Being a reservist is really different to working within a school environment but that is the best thing about it. I get to have a part-time military career and continue to work with young people as part of my job at Outwood Academy Newbold.

“The students are always really interested to ask about different training activities I have been undertaking recently which is great. There are lots of transferable skills I’ve developed such as problem solving, people skills and time management all of which I can bring to my civilian work environment.”

Academy principal Steven Roberts said: “We as an academy are very supportive of both Tristan and his role in the reserves.”