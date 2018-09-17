Outdoor fun at region’s first autism friendly festival

The East Midlands’ first autism friendly festival will be held at Lea Green Learning and Development Centre, near Matlock.

Spectrum Festival, running on Saturday, September 23, from 10am to 6pm, will offer outdoor activity challenges such as the climbing wall or team swing, live music from local bands and cartoon characters such as Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

The festival will also provide a platform for people to learn more about autism through free workshops and information stands.

The new event has been created by David Ryan and Chris Wright of Derbyshire Peaks based corporate treasure hunt company peaksGO, with the support of the region’s biggest autism specific charity, Autism East Midlands which this year id celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults, £7.50 for teens, £5.50 for children (5-12 years), under fives go free. To book, go to https://bit.ly/2NhepJD.