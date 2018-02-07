'Our safety record is impeccable', insists Chesterfield wheel boss

Chesterfield's giant wheel is safe, according to a boss of the attraction and a top councillor.

Mellors Group Events and Chesterfield Borough Council have worked to bring the 60-metre-high, 40-gondola wheel to the market place.

It will open on Saturday and operate daily until Sunday, March 11, giving visitors spectacular views of Chesterfield and surrounding areas.

James Mellors Jnr, director of Mellors Group Events, said: "This is our first time in Chesterfield and we are really excited to bring this wheel here.

"We are sure that residents and visitors will come out in large numbers to enjoy the experience.

"The 360-degree views that you can see from the top of the wheel are something special that have to be seen to be believed.

"We are even planning a special treat on Valentine's Day when the wheel will be lit up with a red heart and lights."

The company has installed the wheel to meet all safety standards.

Amid some safety concerns expressed on social media, James added: "This is a £5million ride that we have been operating in some of the biggest tourist attractions in the UK and abroad since 2009, including Hyde Park for the royal wedding celebrations and the annual winter wonderland. It has been in Liverpool for the Liverpool One shopping centre opening, in London for the Olympic Games celebrations, in Leeds and in Zurich. In addition to rides like this we operate Fantasy Island at Skegness and in Dubai.

"At every site we go to our safety record is impeccable and the same team has been involved in installing the wheel in Chesterfield as has done it at all those sites.

"The wheel sits on heavy duty sleepers because that is the most suitable material to support the weight of the wheel for a cobbled area like in Chesterfield.

"Before the ride opens it has to undergo stringent safety checks and we also carry out a full range of safety checks every day before any passengers get on."

Councillor Steve Brunt, the borough council's cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, said: "Mellors Group Events is the biggest name in the UK outdoor attractions industry and as you would expect for a company of their stature they have carried out all the required health and safety checks, completed all the paperwork and put everything in place to ensure public safety so that everyone can just enjoy the experience."

Coun Brunt added: "Since the construction of the wheel began this week it has created a real stir in the town.

"It is already a landmark you can see for miles around.

"It is a real coup to get this ride in Chesterfield because it normally operates from big city sites.

“We are already getting really positive comments from the businesses and traders in the area who say that even during the construction they have had more customers who have been drawn in by the sight of it being built.

"Once the ride opens we are sure it will prove a real boost to the economy and a welcome attraction for visitors."

The wheel will be open from 10am to 8pm each Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 10pm each Friday and Saturday.

Each ride will last for 13 minutes and involve two cycles of the wheel.

Ticket prices will be:

► Adults - £6;

► Concessions - £5;

► Children (under 1.4 metres) - £4.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.chesterfieldwheel.co.uk

You'll also be able to buy tickets at the site when the attraction launches.