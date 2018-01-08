The Peak Resort will make a huge difference to town

My name is Jayne Dukelow, aged 51. I’m married to Andy Dukelow and I have a 23-year-old daughter called Zoe Clayton.

I have lived and worked in the Chesterfield area all my life.

I run an equestrian business called Derbyshire Pony Trekking based in Upper Langwith (near Bolsover).

Before I set the business up, my daughter and I both owned a horse each and rode them regularly around the area. I realised that there were no riding establishments in the area that could offer the complete off-road aspect with such beautiful scenery. So, after 15 years of being a customer service manager, I decided to make a complete career change and set up my business from scratch.

We have now been going for five years and I now have two full-time employees and three volunteers (two of whom have learning difficulties) and I own 14 horses.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

My best memory of Chesterfield is the old horse and cart that used to collect the rubbish from the market. The horse had quite a following and always enjoyed a pat from passers-by.

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

I think the Peak Resort development will make the biggest difference to Chesterfield, as the town will, along with my own business, benefit greatly from the increased tourism on the town and surrounding areas. Derbyshire is a well-visited county with beautiful countryside and this will help increase the number of visitors from further afield.

3. What are the positives of running a business here?

The positives about running my business in the Chesterfield area is that it is so close to the countryside and has such character and history. Being right in the heart of the county with a very good road infrastructure means it’s easily accessible, and the county being renowned for its beautiful countryside means it practically sells itself.

4. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

I often take advantage of using Destination Chesterfield for business advice.

5. Who do you admire in the community?

I have to admire the infamous Dennis Skinner who is renowned in the area and often spends a lot of his own personal time helping local businesses. He certainly helped my business when we were campaigning to have a local bridleway resurfaced, which is now complete thanks to his help.

6. What are the aspirations of your business?

My aspirations for the business is for it to be the friendliest, best trekking centre in the UK and to have happy staff (and horses of course) that make a difference to our customers’ experience with us.

7. What advice would you give to someone establishing a business here?

My advice to anyone establishing a business in Chesterfield is to make customer service your main focus, then you will be on to a winner.