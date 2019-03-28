SEEING RED: Imagine having a life where you think it's cool to take photos on the railway at former concentration camp Auschwitz

You may have noticed I get angry about things which don’t matter in the main.

From blokes airing their horrific, knobbly knees in public in December to narcissistic joggers who bore us all by sharing their latest performance via social media.

Yes, they rile me - but they’re things which aren’t really important in the grand scheme of things and, as they say, there are worse things happening at sea.

But what has left me seeing red with good reason this week is the appeal by the Auschwitz Museum urging visitors not to upload photos on social media of them balancing on the railway at the former concentration camp.

Now it’s not the appeal itself which angers me, but the fact one is needed in the first place.

For alongside pictures of travellers walking along the tracks, the official Twitter account for Auschwitz Memorial posted: “Remember you are at the site where over one million people were killed. Respect their memory.

“There are better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam than the site which symbolises deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths.”

Spamming your mate’s Facebook or Twitter feed with photos of a week away with the girls in Benidorm maybe annoying, but this form of disgusting narcissism is on another level.

It’s a completely unacceptable level and shows the horrific depths some folk are now prepared to go to seek attention.

On reading the story for the first time I assumed the culprits were children perhaps ignorant of the full horrors which took place at Auschwitz.

But one thing I’ve learned in life is to never assume because the photos were in fact of young adults, not children.

There are many words to describe these people but, as this is as a family show, we’ll stick with shameful.

What on earth goes through some people’s brains?

Perhaps they haven’t got a brain, because I’m pretty sure someone with an ounce of common sense would know that it’s not ok to learn how to walk on a balance beam ‘(at) the site which symbolises (the) deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths’.

It maybe fine to have a laugh with your mates at EuroDisney or up the London Eye, but it’s certainly not at Auschwitz.

Shame on all of you.

- I arrived home from a trip out in my new runaroud to find a load of ‘why you should vote for me’ literature from a bloke standing in the local council elections in May.

This was accompanied with an eight-page ‘newspaper’ informing us about how wonderful his ‘political party’ is.

Mrs B was so impressed she promptly dumped it all in the recycling bin in under 10 seconds - a new personal best for her.

Leaflets from the local pizza place have not been dispatched so quickly, let me tell you.

But it’s funny how you never see these chaps in the four years between elections, isn’t it?

