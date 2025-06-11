Opinion: Toby Perkins MP for Chesterfield responds to the Spending Review

Government’s spending review praised as “huge win” for the East Midlands and NHS.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government’s Spending Review has been welcomed by business, trade unions, housing charities and health bosses, as the Chancellor set out significant investments in social housing, transport, defence and the NHS. Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins MP, has described the review as a “huge win” for the East Midlands and health services.

Toby Perkins said, “What the Chancellor set out today is clearly a huge win for Chesterfield and the Midlands, as well as ensuring that we continue to build on the massive improvements that have already been made to our NHS since the General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first year in government has not been easy but decisions needed to stabilise the economy have been taken – which is now the fasted growing in the G7 – so Labour can start to deliver on the real change and renewal that we promised voters. Our Plan for Change and investment in public services will ensure families feel healthier and better off.”

Chancellor, Rachel Reeves

The Government’s Spending Review is prioritising health – with record levels of investment in our National Health Service to deliver more appointments, build new hospitals and new equipment to provide more efficient, high-quality care. There will be an extra £29bn per year for the day to day running of the NHS; and an extra £4bn of annual capital investment by the end of the spending review.

Today’s announcement also includes a 50% increase in the NHS technology budget, additional funding to train thousands more GPs; and the creation of mental health support teams to provide support to all schools in England.

Rachel Reeves also announced the biggest investment into social housing in 50 years, with a £39bn affordable housing programme over the next 10 years. Inside Housing described this as a ‘historic turning point’ for the sector, whilst Greg Barradale from The Big Issue called it a ‘game changing’ announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the East Midlands, the Government are investing over £2.5bn in a new Small Modular Reactor programme, with the Chancellor setting out Rolls Royce – based in Derby – as the government’s preferred partner. Labour also is investing over £2.5bn in nuclear fusion research to support pioneering work taking place in Nottinghamshire. Major infrastructure projects will have to use British steel, benefiting Sheffield Forgemasters. Coupled with additional funding for the Midlands Rail Hub and £2bn for the East Midlands to improve road, rail and bus connections between Derby and Nottingham, which we hope will include funding for the Staveley Bypass, this means Chesterfield is surrounded by opportunity.

Toby Perkins, MP

In addition, this Government has committed to investing a record £4.2 billion in flooding defences over a three-year period from 2026, on top of existing commitments to spend £2.65 on protecting communities from flooding in 2024-5 and 2025-6. This investment should help maintain and build flood defences to protect communities such as Chesterfield from flooding. Toby Perkins is also Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, which wrote to the Treasury ahead of the Spending Review to urge long-term investment in flooding defences.

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, said: “The 14 years of Tory Government were very difficult for my constituents, with the cost-of-living crisis, crumbling public services and people are desperate for change.

Labour are investing in the public services and infrastructure that are most important to working people – cutting NHS waiting times, building more homes, investing in frontline policing and national security, delivering on clean power, and ensuring that our children have the best start in life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I welcome this significant investment in defence, health services, social housing, and in particular, in flooding defences, which I and the Environmental Audit Committee have called for. This will protect communities from flooding, reinforce national security, build more affordable homes, and cut NHS waiting lists. Over coming months, I will work to ensure Chesterfield receives its share of this flood defence investment and urge the Government to build on this in the long-term through the UK’s 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy.”