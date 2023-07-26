As part of our major £350,000 resurfacing improvements to the roundabout, which sees the final phase of works starting from Monday, July 24, we are applying new lining to the approach roads and roundabout.

The new markings have been designed to minimise unexpected lane changes and sudden braking, helping to improve road safety at the roundabout.

As your reader suggests, from the B6057, the lane markings have been changed to join the roundabout with three new lanes to help road users use the roundabout more safely.

'We feel confident that, when the markings are in place and road users have had some time to familiarise themselves with the new layout, they will prove successful'

The three lanes include: a left hand lane for traffic heading along the A61 north and B6050 west; a middle lane for traffic heading along the A61 north; a dedicated new right turn lane, for traffic heading along the A61 south, B6052 Station Road and B6050 Brimington Road North.

When we have completed the resurfacing works, the final road markings will be applied, making it easier to navigate around the roundabout from the approach roads.

Temporary ‘new road layout ahead’ reminder signs will also be installed on the approaches to alert people to the changes.

The markings will help to visually narrow the roundabout at certain key points to road users, encouraging better lane discipline and slower speeds to help reduce accidents.

We feel confident that, when the markings are in place and road users have had some time to familiarise themselves with the new layout, they will prove successful.

Julian Gould