Meanwhile, another person was accused of ‘driving uninsured and unlicensed and given a driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs’.Another uninsured driver got a ‘driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs’.

So you can discard a cigarette butt and be handed a fine and charges of nearly £1,000, or put other people’s lives at risk by driving uninsured and unlicensed and receive a fine and costs of £258. Really?

J. Oldale

A reader this week is not happy at some of the court cases they have been reading about.

Derbyshire

