Sarah Dines column: I implore NatWest to think again about this nonsensical bank closure

This past weekend marked Small Business Saturday, a day designed to highlight all the fantastic small businesses we have, and to encourage as many people as possible to shop local if they can.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

I am a big believer in supporting local businesses. When we shop local, we are not supporting giant faceless corporations, we are instead supporting local families.

We have so many fantastic entrepreneurs in Derbyshire Dales and some incredibly talented makers and producers. When we buy from local producers, the carbon footprint of products is significantly reduced.

For local businesses to thrive, banking services are essential, and you may have seen that I have been campaigning against the closure of the Bakewell branch of NatWest.

NatWest, not satisfied with ‘debanking’ politicians, have now decided to effectively ‘debank’ the whole of the Peak District National Park, a population of around 38,000 people, with roughly 13 million visitors every year.

I know of many Matlock constituents and businesses that moved to Bakewell NatWest when Matlock RBS closed, so this is an issue that has an impact much wider than Bakewell town.

I have spoken about this on GB News, and it has been reported on nationally. This is an issue that people are passionate about and put simply, I believe we should not be closing our High Street banks.

For me the closure of the NatWest branch is nonsensical. NatWest in Bakewell is a community facility as well as a commercial enterprise. I have conducted a petition which thousands of people have signed, and you can still sign via my website.

I have met with NatWest and have written multiple letters to them that you can read on my Facebook. I also asked a question directly to the Prime Minister at last week’s PMQs.

There has been no consultation by any definition, and I have requested multiple times now for in person meeting and response with Mr Twaite, NatWest CEO, and sadly to date, a response from him has not been forthcoming.

Frankly my constituents deserve better.

I have heard directly from residents, who are farmers, those with disabilities, those than cannot drive, elderly residents, those without access to the internet or a good phone signal, with limited public transport to other towns, they all agree this service is vital.

I have been told stories of the exemplary branch staff helping my constituents with incredibly emotional and difficult situations and providing comfort in the darkest of times, which even 100 ‘Customer Support Specialists’ could not achieve over the phone.