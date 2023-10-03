Reader poem: The gift that came on the sea gave me my best friend
Message in a bottle
Bobbing on the sea
Wonder what words it says
If it would come to me
I wait for the tide to bring it
Further into land
Wait for the bottle to settle
Here upon the sand
I bend down to look
At the murky bottle here
It's green without a label
It's really nothing to fear
I open the bottle stopper
So I could read the note
It's folded into quarters
Upon which someone wrote
"Whoever finds this letter
Would you please write back to me
I would love to be your pen pal
From far across the sea"
We've been pen pals writing now
For many many years
We've lived our life in letters
Through loving, joy and tears
And finally we have met now
It's great to see my friend
You know this letter writing
It might become a trend!
It started with a bottle
That landed on the sand
The gift that came upon the sea
Gave me my best friend
Gillian Baguley
By email
