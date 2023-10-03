News you can trust since 1855
Reader poem: The gift that came on the sea gave me my best friend

I hope my poem - Message In A Bottle - evokes some happy memories among your readers.
By Gillian Bagguley
Published 4th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Message in a bottle

Bobbing on the sea

Wonder what words it says

A reader has written and sent in a poem called Message In A Bottle.
If it would come to me

I wait for the tide to bring it

Further into land

Wait for the bottle to settle

Here upon the sand

I bend down to look

At the murky bottle here

It's green without a label

It's really nothing to fear

I open the bottle stopper

So I could read the note

It's folded into quarters

Upon which someone wrote

"Whoever finds this letter

Would you please write back to me

I would love to be your pen pal

From far across the sea"

We've been pen pals writing now

For many many years

We've lived our life in letters

Through loving, joy and tears

And finally we have met now

It's great to see my friend

You know this letter writing

It might become a trend!

It started with a bottle

That landed on the sand

The gift that came upon the sea

Gave me my best friend

Gillian Baguley

By email

