Reader Poem: Builders' Brew

Here is a poem I have written called Builders Brew.

Better keep out of their way so they can get on, don't want to stop the workers!

"Fancy a cuppa"? I shout.

"If you're putting the kettle on," is their reply.

Good job I got plenty of tea and biscuits in.

Got to keep them happy and hydrated.

Looks like they are doing a good job.

It's mid afternoon: "fancy a cuppa"? Anyone for cake"?

"Oh yes please, that will be great".

Knock off time, and they tidy up.

"Same time tomorrow then", and I watch them go.

Alison Higgins

Wirksworth

