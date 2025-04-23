Reader Poem: Builders' Brew
Better keep out of their way so they can get on, don't want to stop the workers!
"Fancy a cuppa"? I shout.
"If you're putting the kettle on," is their reply.
Good job I got plenty of tea and biscuits in.
Got to keep them happy and hydrated.
Looks like they are doing a good job.
It's mid afternoon: "fancy a cuppa"? Anyone for cake"?
"Oh yes please, that will be great".
Knock off time, and they tidy up.
"Same time tomorrow then", and I watch them go.
Alison Higgins
Wirksworth
