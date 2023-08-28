However, the actual experience turned out to be not so bad.In spite of cool constant drizzle, thousands cheerfully gathered to view and join the strut celebrating gay pride in our mill town.

Together with many others, Belper Friends marched proudly behind our banner from the Market Place down and around the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Profuse thanks to the ebullient, effervescent, PC Fred Bray, Father of Belper Friends. Conscientiously, he facilitated this successful event, being so patient with Terry Durand and myself in our anxiety, ever fiddling with rucksacks and endless layers of waterproofing.

'The splendid Pride Team made this Pride another resounding success', says a letter writer this week.

Also, gratitude to Iain Greenwood and Chris Buck for helping to man and manoeuvre the banner.

Yet again, Sarah Barley-McMullen - Mother of Pride in Belper - made the event happen.She has done so much for Belper. She changed it forever putting the Pride in Belper, this time in the teeth of cold wet weather.

Stonewall Role Model of the Year, 2019, Sarah’s sterling LGBT work at the University of Derby is well known and greatly appreciated.With her partner Helen and splendid Pride Team, they have made this pride another resounding success.

Narvel Annable

Belper

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.