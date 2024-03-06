Letter: Zero quality time that families spend together is a growing problem

This seems to be apparent in retail shops who insist on opening seven days a week, with only one full day off in seven for their staff because of how shift patterns.That’s not to mention opening on bank holidays and Sundays, plus New Year’s Day and Boxing Day. Not one ounce of respect is shown for quality family time.Parents are grabbing the odd hour with their kids as they pass between work shift patternsI feel Tesco, Sainsburys, Iceland, Morrisons are all flaunting loopholes to sell more and keep staff at work longer, all in the name of profit.Firms like Ocado deliver up to midnight on a Sunday, along with all big name supermarkets when the law says they must close at 4pm on a Sunday. They use a loophole with online orders to carry on.This may all sound good to those who use these services but do any of them give a thought for those working long hours?Families may never get the chance for them all to sit down at the dinner table on a Sunday or any day at all. Where does the blame for this lie?Is it the big companies wanting more, more, more, or me, you and everyone in the street thinking me me me?When I worked for Ocado, I would be delivering on a Bank Holiday Monday and housewifes said ‘fancy making you work on a Bank Holiday.’ Well no, you order it for that day at that time because you must have it on a Monday.We can all blame Mr Big but is all this stress and family upset their fault or the fault of the man and woman in the street?Have we, the British public, caused our own stress but blamed others?