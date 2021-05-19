Letter: Your vote for me was very much appreciated

Derbyshire's first Green county councillor Gez Kinsella writes in to say "thank you".

The victory builds on the success of Dave Wells, who has represented the Green Party on Amber Valley Borough Council since 2019.

I’d like to thank everyone who put their trust in me and the Green Party. As a party, we are going from strength to strength, and I’m looking forward to working with individuals, communities and groups to get things that make a difference in people’s lives done.

The ward also includes Milford and Quarndon. I will be happy to support Belper Town Council on a range of initiatives, including Sharing not Wasting, which seeks to redistribute surplus food which would otherwise go to waste, and the Blue Box, a community project based in Belper Parks.

I am keen to hear your views on this and any other local concerns, and of course if you’d like to get involved.

Gez Kinsella

Green Party county councillor

