Bonuses to pen pushers, worst doctor waiting times in England, tax rises and I think Maureen on page 19 got it spot on.

At least some good news: Clay Cross is to receive money so it can attract more visitors so all I can say is look out Chesterfield. Your days are numbered!

Clay Cross shopper

(full name and address supplied)

