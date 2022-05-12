I witnessed on May 4 a young person of about 13 or 14 riding an e-scooter on the pavement past the car wash near the main central roundabout, which nearly knocked another man over.

I have also seen other e-scooter riders on Sheffield Road’s very narrow public footpath, and areas close to the town centre.

By the time you try and report it to the police, these illegal riders have long gone.

A reader wants a campaign launched about e-scooters in the town.

I think a local campaign needs to be organised, reminding people that e-scooters are illegal on public pavements without exception, pointing out how extremely dangerous they are especially when you see statistics of accidents in cities where e-scooter use has been allowed to explode.

Mainly young people who ride them appear to have no insight into the risks, let alone the Highway Code, when speeding across roads. Some serious accidents are inevitable.

Parents need to be aware before they invest in e-scooters for children as they are far from safe.

B. Jones

Chesterfield

