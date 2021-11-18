Letter: Young will pay the price

The fast food outlets are not responsible for the garbage – sole responsibility lies with those who buy the food on offer.

Many rubbish bins are placed alongside the roadways to take food packaging and thereby streets should be kept clean by their use. Not so!

When young people make clear their concerns for the future of the planet, then they should in turn assist food outlets to promote litter-free environments.

One letter this week says our youngsters will be the ones to suffer if something isn't done about litter on the streets.

The planet has no chance of survival otherwise. At 75 years of age, my generation would be seen by many as critical of the young.

So be it - but it is they who will pay the ultimate price for neglect.

Alan Armstrong

Chesterfield

