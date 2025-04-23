Letter: You simply cannot reverse history
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Imagine a scenario where the leader of this country brings in punitive tariffs on Chinese cycles and cycle parts imports to get Raleigh in Nottingham (which now has just a small unit assembling bikes from imported Chinese cycle parts) back to the big cycle manufacturing company it once was.
It ain't going to happen, you cannot reverse history.
Likewise with Trump trying to do the same with the US car industry. The empty shells of car manufacturing buildings in Detroit are testament to that fact.
Graham Barnett
Walton
Message from the editor
Got a story to share?
Now you can submit your news reports and photos directly to our websites - and see them featured in your local newspaper.
Register now: https://www.yourworld.net/submit
Make an impact in your community and get your voice heard where it matters most.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.