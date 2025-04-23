Letter: You simply cannot reverse history

By Graham Barnett
Published 24th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
I would like to reply Alan Warner's letter in the recent edition of the Derbyshire Times.

Imagine a scenario where the leader of this country brings in punitive tariffs on Chinese cycles and cycle parts imports to get Raleigh in Nottingham (which now has just a small unit assembling bikes from imported Chinese cycle parts) back to the big cycle manufacturing company it once was.

It ain't going to happen, you cannot reverse history.

Likewise with Trump trying to do the same with the US car industry. The empty shells of car manufacturing buildings in Detroit are testament to that fact.

A letter this week looks at the ongoing hot topic of tariffs.A letter this week looks at the ongoing hot topic of tariffs.
Graham Barnett

Walton

