Without this prescribed treatment, my legs will become swollen and my health would diminish.

The stockings are made to measure but not long-lasting. At the time I was diagnosed, I was attending the Ashgate Hospice's Lymphoedema Clinic for the measuring of my legs.

Unfortunately the then Derbyshire Clinical Care Group (CCG), now called the Integrated Care Body (ICB) has cut the commissioning of the service for non-cancerous lymphoedema patients attending the

Lymphoedema Clinic at Ashgate and moved the services to Derby City Hospital.

After this cut, I was attending Boots Chemist in Chesterfield for the measuring of my legs until 2020, when Boots stopped this service due to funding.

My local GP practice, Inspire Health in Hasland, was providing the measuring service but decided that, having no funds from the Integrated Care Body to provide the training to the surgery nurses, told me

I have to attend Derby for the measuring of my legs.

This is really bewildering because I'm earning just above the minimum wage and affording high prices of train travel to Derby cuts my budget for other essentials.

I'm an NHS worker, a single person, and living with my parents because the living costs are higher than I can afford.

Now I have no choice but to pay expensive train travel to Derby. I'm not alone in this struggle. There's many UK people going through the same issue.

Why can't the Derbyshire Integrated Care Body provide the funding in Chesterfield to the Ashgate Hospice? It's not rocket science, it's common sense.

The current circumstances are an injustice for many people to be expected to travel to another location for NHS healthcare when the service should be provided locally.

Many people are struggling with their food and fuel bills; more austerity cuts in the NHS services has a detrimental effect on people on low wages.

Yet again there's one rule for those who can and tough luck for those who can't. When will this Government deliver what they promised in the last General Election, more NHS services? Austerity isn't working for hard-working UK citizens.

Martin Hall

Hasland