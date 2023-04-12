News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Yes to a shorter working week

This Easter, the working class experienced what was promised many years ago, and was a further step towards a Utopian society – a shorter working week – and the day for the King helps extend this!

By Adrian Rimington
Published 12th Apr 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read

This should not be a short-lived experience but a work pattern for all throughout their career.

A shorter working week gives more time to relax, and is a much better situation to help improve people’s mental health, which in turn will help society in many ways – less pressure on health services, less crime, less dissatisfaction.

The closure of the larger shops on Easter Sunday gives people the Sunday that should be for families, not shopping, and gives Christians the opportunity to practice their religion.

A reader is in favour of a shorter working week to help with stress and mental healthA reader is in favour of a shorter working week to help with stress and mental health
A reader is in favour of a shorter working week to help with stress and mental health
As someone in their late 60s, I hope workers will refer the contents of this letter to their unions and bring about these positive changes before I leave this world.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

