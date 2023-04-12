This should not be a short-lived experience but a work pattern for all throughout their career.

A shorter working week gives more time to relax, and is a much better situation to help improve people’s mental health, which in turn will help society in many ways – less pressure on health services, less crime, less dissatisfaction.

The closure of the larger shops on Easter Sunday gives people the Sunday that should be for families, not shopping, and gives Christians the opportunity to practice their religion.

A reader is in favour of a shorter working week to help with stress and mental health

As someone in their late 60s, I hope workers will refer the contents of this letter to their unions and bring about these positive changes before I leave this world.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

