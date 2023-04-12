Letter: Yes to a shorter working week
This Easter, the working class experienced what was promised many years ago, and was a further step towards a Utopian society – a shorter working week – and the day for the King helps extend this!
This should not be a short-lived experience but a work pattern for all throughout their career.
A shorter working week gives more time to relax, and is a much better situation to help improve people’s mental health, which in turn will help society in many ways – less pressure on health services, less crime, less dissatisfaction.
The closure of the larger shops on Easter Sunday gives people the Sunday that should be for families, not shopping, and gives Christians the opportunity to practice their religion.
As someone in their late 60s, I hope workers will refer the contents of this letter to their unions and bring about these positive changes before I leave this world.
Adrian Rimington
Chesterfield
