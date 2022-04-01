Letter: Wrong to request more money after fixed contract agreement
A multi-million fixed contract was negotiated and finalised for a company (Serco) to clear our waste and recycling.
After a short time, Serco came back asking for more money to pay some of their increased costs, wages etc.
Would you say "Not our problem" or simply give them more of our money?
Guess what our council did?
David Ashley
Matlock
