After a short time, Serco came back asking for more money to pay some of their increased costs, wages etc.

Would you say "Not our problem" or simply give them more of our money?

Guess what our council did?

The council has come under fire for paying out more money to Serco after agreeing a fixed contract.

David Ashley

Matlock

