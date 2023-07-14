News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Wouldn't it be cheaper to house illegal immigrants in youth hostels?

Seeing that The Youth Hostels Association (YHA) is closing some of its hostels, why can’t illegal immigrants be put into these places, instead of three and four-star hotels?
By Alan Heathcote
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:47 BST

It would be much less than the £100-plus a night, and still they would get nearly £40 a week spending money.

Alan Heathcote

Derbyshire

A reader feels it would be cheaper to house asylum seekers in hostels rather than hotels (Photo by: Pixabay).
