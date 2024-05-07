Letter: Would we still have energy to enjoy shorter retirement if Tories want us to work until we drop?
Work until you drop?
After watching Prime Minister’s Questions last week though, Rishi Sunak cannot tell us where £46billion to fund this is coming from.Could there be truth in yet another rise in the retirement age to 71? I think many of us will be lucky to have good health by the time we have worked over 50 years to that age.Would we have energy to enjoy the shorter amount of retirement?It really highlights the "con" in Conservative don't you think? Work until you drop.
B Reeves
Chesterfield
