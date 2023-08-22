Letter: Working smart needs to happen to improve the speed of patient care

Feeling really unwell, I now have to wait for the results at my GP surgery before I can be treated.I am shocked that, in our digital age, the hospital posted my results to my surgery, which means I am in limbo until my surgery receives the letter and scan test results on my record.Then a GP will need to read the results and decide on treatment, then contact me by text.Our NHS desperately needs a consolidated patient system linking up hospital records with GP patient records, or at least have a portal where ECG results can be emailed directly to surgeries. What happens if Royal Mail are on strike?Nurses and consultants work hard. However, working smart needs to happen to improve the speed of patient care.