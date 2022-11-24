The sale of the house is described as a council decision but we feel this isn’t true. Chesterfield has 48 borough councillors, but 19 of them (Lib Dems and Independents) weren’t part of the decision making process, including, ironically, the councillor with responsibility for Chesterfield’s heritage!

The decision on its future will ultimately rest with an even smaller group, members of the cabinet – one member of the cabinet is a Liberal Democrat and will vote against the sale.

The remaining nine, Labour councillors, are making a decision on behalf of 71,000 voters without asking for their opinions.

More than 2,500 signatures have been collected of people opposing the closure of Tapton House.

Nine people who are supposed to represent their constituents but it seems haven’t even spoken or listened to them. Nine people in favour of selling Tapton House (and a large piece of the gardens too) when we have more than 2,500 signatures of people vehemently opposed to the sale.

No matter how you look at it, that’s a small minority in favour of the sale.

We urge the council to reconsider their decision to sell and to start working with community groups to bring the house into community use and to have heritage displays celebrating the lives and achievements of former occupants of the house, namely George Stephenson and the Markham family.

Friends of Tapton House committee

Derbyshire

