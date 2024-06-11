Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I walked through Queen’s Park at 8am on the morning of writing this letter and just wanted to say it’s a credit to the people who work there.

The birds were singing, the flowers blooming and the geese were tending their young. It’s a lovey open space for all to enjoy. Well done!

Margaret Kenny

Chesterfield

A reader had written in praise of staff at Chesterfield's Queen's Park.

