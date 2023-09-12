Letter: Words are hollow - we need action to address this climate wake-up call

'Until those who are in power take this crisis seriously, our energy security, our prosperity and our net zero future are all in jeopardy', says a reader this week.

Greece suffered three years of rain in just two days. In Hong Kong, seven inches of rain fell in one hour, killing two people and injuring 100.At home, we experienced the longest run of 30-degree September days on record and the number of people seeking help for heat exhaustion went up by 500 per cent.The Secretary-General of the United Nations warned us that climate breakdown has already begun.

But those with the real power to do anything seem to think that fine words are a sufficient substitute for lack of action.

This Conservative Government made a legally binding commitment for the country to achieve net zero by 2050.It has also pledged to decarbonise our energy grid by the year 2035.

These are starting to sound like dangerously hollow promises to me.

Rishi Sunak professes to support offshore wind turbines but the wholly-preventable debacle of last week’s renewable energy auction means that no new offshore wind farms will now be built. Some previously announced projects may even have to be shelved.

In contrast, six weeks ago, the Prime Minister expressed his view that we should ‘max out’ our oil and gas reserves in the North Sea.

Is he really interested in decarbonisation or in reaching net zero?

Until those who are in power take this crisis seriously, our energy security, our prosperity and our net zero future are all in jeopardy.

A Girolami