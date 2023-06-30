Wirksworth - oppose heat pump scam - heat pumps require an airtight house for successful installation. Most houses here would lose their character if so modified.

Oppose fake renewables (Hopton Hall, Drax) - wood burning in both these places is subsidised by the consumer. Drax, in Yorkshire, costs billions. The carbon footprint of wood can be halved if gas is used instead.

Oppose 2050 zero carbon lies - zero carbon would require us to stop building and eating. The House of Commons has an ample supply of members who will lie when the time comes to declare victory and run.

A reader amplifies recommendations they made at the Wirksworth "Green" Tuesday market, June 20.

World mitigation programme instead - China and India have industrialization programmes vastly greater than the west. The existing imbalance is too serious a matter to be sorted out by the politicians who entertain us nightly.

Evan Rutherford

Wirksworth

