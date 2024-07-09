Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having recently read an article in the July 4 issue, ‘Bus station work starts amid £47m improvement scheme’, can somebody please tell me what is wrong with Alfreton bus station as it stands now?

If they want to waste money, a toilet block would make more sense. This money would be better spent on other things.

Elaine Ward

A reader has a key question over plans to revamp Alfreton bus station.

Derbyshire

