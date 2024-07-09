Letter: Why improve bus station when there's nothing wrong with it?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having recently read an article in the July 4 issue, ‘Bus station work starts amid £47m improvement scheme’, can somebody please tell me what is wrong with Alfreton bus station as it stands now?It has shelters, seats, litter bins. Why on earth spend that much money on something which is absolutely fine?
If they want to waste money, a toilet block would make more sense. This money would be better spent on other things.
Elaine Ward
Derbyshire
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story. I have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.