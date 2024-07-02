Letter: Why couldn't this work have waited a few weeks until after Medieval Market?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having read the article concerning the cancellation of the annual popular Medieval Market event, it made me ponder why the regeneration work couldn't be postponed for a few weeks.

Is there some clause in the award of the £20 million levelling-up funding that says it must start on a certain date or we lose the money?Just saying!

JH (full name supplied)

Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Is there some clause in the award of the £20 million levelling-up funding that says it must start on a certain date or we lose the money?"

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.