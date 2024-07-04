Letter: Why couldn't this work have waited a few weeks until after Chesterfield's Medieval Market?

Having read the article concerning the cancellation of the annual popular Medieval Market event, it made me ponder why the regeneration work couldn't be postponed for a few weeks.

Is there some clause in the award of the £20 million levelling-up funding that says it must start on a certain date or we lose the money?Just saying!

JH (full name supplied)

Derbyshire

The popular Medieval-themed fun day in Chesterfield town centre.

