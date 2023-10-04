Letter: Why can’t the council and co just make up their minds over Travellers issue?

'Why can’t the council and all those who are dealing with this just make up their minds?'

It would appear that this is no longer definite. Why can’t the council and all those who are dealing with this just make up their minds?Here is a song to help you think, with apologies to Lewis Carroll and The Mock Turtle’s song:Will you talk a little faster said the traveller from his van.

The winter’s getting closer so please try to make a plan.

Will you won’t you?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will you won’t you, tell us where to live?

Can you can’t you?

Can you can’t you, make a little plan?

Will you won’t you?

Will you won’t you, change your mind again?

We are waiting in the car park,

So don’t leave us in the dark.

Can you can’t you?

Can you can’t you, tell us where to Park?

Liz Ormond

Bolehill

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.