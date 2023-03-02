Letter: Why bother changing the law to vote?
Are readers aware that Tory MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley, is the Government spokesperson trying to justify the need for voter ID in upcoming local elections and the General Election in 2024?
He spoke at the despatch box to defend the measure, which will require any voter to present voter ID or be turned away from the ballot box.
The Local Government Association and the Electoral Commission have both expressed concerns that the rush to impose this requirement will result in disorder at polling stations when voters are turned away either because they have forgotten their ID or were unaware of the need for it.
When I contacted Mr Rowley to express concerns as a constituent, he firstly said it has worked in Northern Ireland. He did not respond to my point that imposing a measure in a sectarian war-torn area of the UK was hardly proportionate in the relatively peaceful mainland UK.
His second area of justification was the last resort of a politician: “It was in the last manifesto”. I would be astonished if this was the issue that provided a Tory landslide in 2019. I have no recollection of it being discussed at the time.
I pointed out to him that the last manifesto also promised not to raise NI rates and promised to build a Northern Powerhouse rail link between Leeds and Manchester, both of which were abandoned.
Many organisations have expressed the view that this voter ID imposition will disenfranchise up to two million potential voters.
Mr Rowley claims getting the necessary ID is a simple task – in which case, why bother? The plain fact is that any extra hurdle in front of a voter is a clear disinclination to vote and totally unnecessary as cases of UK voter fraud are vanishingly small.
My message to readers would be: if you are as concerned as I, please contact Mr Rowley to put pressure on to respond meaningfully to the potential problems and, if you hope to vote, either apply for a postal ballot or give yourself plenty of time to make a return journey to the polling station if you forget your ID.
FJ O’Donovan
Dronfield
