Letter: Why are these road repairs started and then left for a long time?

However the current situation at Mastin Moor crossroads is a real problem, ie the four-way temporary traffic lights.As I write this email to you, this is the second weekend when these have been on, and they have been causing long delays.The 77 bus to Worksop is running late for the people who have appointments.One lady who was late told me that there was no-one working on the problem going to Worksop and returning. Why?The alternative route to Barlborough via Carpenter Avenue (bottom of Mastin Moor Hill) is riddled with potholes.What a state we all have to contend with, trying to go anywhere these days?I feel as if it has been caused by bad management all round.This problem has been causing chaos.I would like to know why are these jobs started and then left for a long time?