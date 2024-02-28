Letter: Why are these road repairs started and then left for a long time?
and live on Freeview channel 276
However the current situation at Mastin Moor crossroads is a real problem, ie the four-way temporary traffic lights.As I write this email to you, this is the second weekend when these have been on, and they have been causing long delays.The 77 bus to Worksop is running late for the people who have appointments.One lady who was late told me that there was no-one working on the problem going to Worksop and returning. Why?The alternative route to Barlborough via Carpenter Avenue (bottom of Mastin Moor Hill) is riddled with potholes.What a state we all have to contend with, trying to go anywhere these days?I feel as if it has been caused by bad management all round.This problem has been causing chaos.I would like to know why are these jobs started and then left for a long time?
Peter Attwood (frustrated motorist)
Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.