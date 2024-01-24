News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Who will be accountable for the suffering of postmasters?

After hearing about the dreadful Post Office scandal years ago, where dedicated postmasters were charged, some imprisoned, because of errors in their new IT system, I assumed their names had been cleared and compensation paid.
By P James
Published 24th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT
After ITV’s recent programme Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, it turns out that still, after three governments, there have been no accountabilities, and ex-postmasters are still waiting for compensation and their names to be cleared.These people, who served our communities, were scapegoats for a failed IT system, their lives devastated, they used their own money to pay shortfalls of money, when it was all error.There must be accountabilities for this. There were hundreds of postmasters charged.

Why were questions not asked by Ministers. Also Sir Ed Davey, current leader of Liberal Democrats, who was in charge of the Post Office, who never questioned what was going on, hasn’t yet apologised as I write this.He was clearly not for the people he was elected to represent.

P. James

