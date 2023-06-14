All the talk about carbon emissions and the environment is just that, talk. Developers’ money is what talks.

The green field site in Linacre Road, Chesterfield, has been given the go-ahead for 301 properties. There is no interest in where the GP surgeries, NHS dentists and school places are coming from. No interest in the extra traffic into the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are people around here who cannot even get on a list for an NHS dentist because lists are so long. So the council thought it a good idea to add 301 households to the area.

A letter this week opposing the new development plans for Linacre Road.

In 2022, we were told that each NHS dentist in Derbyshire is serving 2,863 residents, and that is before all the recent new-build developments.

Can the drains cope when all those people start using water daily, and with the heavy rain?

The developers have been allowed to rip out lots of mature trees and lots of large bushes so it can be concreted over, so everyone involved can make lots of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownfield sites don’t give the developers enough profit: green field and green belt do.

The site in Linacre Road has been fenced off and left as a muddy, empty mess, with piles of logs from chopped down trees since the end of February.

Planning definitely needs a new approach because it is true that there is no accountability. Councils never want to deal with the problems that they created. They just take the money.

Linacre resident

Name and address supplied

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.