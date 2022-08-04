lt’s disgusting how this is allowed. l’ve been here nearly three years and in that time they have chopped trees down and bulldozed.We had bats, jays, woodpeckers, foxes which we don’t see anymore. l think we are close enough so it’s an accident waiting to happen.Is that why they are affordable houses because nobody with any money would live that close?

Christine Preston

Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'lt’s disgusting how this housebuilding is allowed. l’ve been here nearly three years and in that time they have chopped trees down and bulldozed', says a reader.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the various coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive here - we are now more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.