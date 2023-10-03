News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Letter: Who do you think will end up paying for these debts in our area?

So, Derbyshire County Council and Chesterfield Borough Council are in debt to the tunes of £48 million and £35 million respectively.
By David Fox
Published 4th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Why, if they were in such massive amounts of debt, did they spend £300,000 (Derbyshire County Council) and goodness knows how much Chesterfield Borough Council spent on the Royal Coronation.It is widely known now that the membership of Republic is growing rapidly week by week and especially since Charles inherited his title.There is also a growing membership of Republic in Derbyshire. There are quite a number of people, including MPs, who thought Charles should never be King.Who is it will suffer because of these debts and who will end up paying for it?Can we expect a contribution from Charles? Definitely not.It will be the tax payers of Derbyshire who will end up footing these debts.

David Fox

Derbyshire

'Why, if they were in such massive amounts of debt, did they spend so much on the Royal Coronation celebrations?', asks a reader.'Why, if they were in such massive amounts of debt, did they spend so much on the Royal Coronation celebrations?', asks a reader.
'Why, if they were in such massive amounts of debt, did they spend so much on the Royal Coronation celebrations?', asks a reader.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Thank you

Related topics:Derbyshire County CouncilChesterfield Borough CouncilDerbyshire