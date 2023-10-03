Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Why, if they were in such massive amounts of debt, did they spend £300,000 (Derbyshire County Council) and goodness knows how much Chesterfield Borough Council spent on the Royal Coronation.It is widely known now that the membership of Republic is growing rapidly week by week and especially since Charles inherited his title.There is also a growing membership of Republic in Derbyshire. There are quite a number of people, including MPs, who thought Charles should never be King.Who is it will suffer because of these debts and who will end up paying for it?Can we expect a contribution from Charles? Definitely not.It will be the tax payers of Derbyshire who will end up footing these debts.

David Fox

Derbyshire

