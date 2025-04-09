Letter: Who do we turn to for fairness in the modern world?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Where would you go? To business leaders? Politicians? Religious leaders? Atrocities are carried out in the name of business, government and religion.
Present arrangements are unfair. That is why there are fair trade organisations, a Fair Trade trademark and Ethical Consumer magazine. Even fair trade is, I believe, fairer rather than strictly fair.
Global trade and business in general need an ethical overhaul. Let us have a national and international debate on what is honestly fair business and trade practice.
Ruth Clancy
Derbyshire
A Message From The Editor?
Got a story to share?
Now you can submit your news reports and photos directly to our websites - and see them featured in your local newspaper
Register now: https://www.yourworld.net/submit
Make an impact in your community and get your voice heard where it matters most.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.