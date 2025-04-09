Letter: Who do we turn to for fairness in the modern world?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Would you go to Trump, Vance, Rubio for guidance on fairness? Where should countries go for an understanding of what is fair?

Where would you go? To business leaders? Politicians? Religious leaders? Atrocities are carried out in the name of business, government and religion.

Present arrangements are unfair. That is why there are fair trade organisations, a Fair Trade trademark and Ethical Consumer magazine. Even fair trade is, I believe, fairer rather than strictly fair.

Global trade and business in general need an ethical overhaul. Let us have a national and international debate on what is honestly fair business and trade practice.

Ruth Clancy

Derbyshire

