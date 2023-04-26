News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Where's the power coming from to charge all these electric cars?

With the race to get to net zero in the country by 2030, and all the hype about electric cars, has anyone spared a thought for the amount of energy required in the coming years to charge all these cars once petrol is phased out?

By Joe Taylor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST

It doesn't sound like our powers-that-be have. The National Grid has stated our renewables will not be enough to heat homes AND charge millions of electric vehicles, and many doubt very much that net zero will ever be achieved in such a small amount of time?

Britain emits just one per cent of the entire world’s CO2, and only seven per cent of that apparently comes from car emissions.

Is our climate agenda panic really essential, because the irony is that one part of the agenda like electric cars will require massive amounts of electric power, which we are totally unable to sustain if all our petrol cars were replaced in the near future!

A reader wants to know where the power is going to come from to charge electric cars, once petrol is no longer available.
A reader wants to know where the power is going to come from to charge electric cars, once petrol is no longer available.
Joe Taylor

Chesterfield

