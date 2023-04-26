It doesn't sound like our powers-that-be have. The National Grid has stated our renewables will not be enough to heat homes AND charge millions of electric vehicles, and many doubt very much that net zero will ever be achieved in such a small amount of time?

Britain emits just one per cent of the entire world’s CO2, and only seven per cent of that apparently comes from car emissions.

Is our climate agenda panic really essential, because the irony is that one part of the agenda like electric cars will require massive amounts of electric power, which we are totally unable to sustain if all our petrol cars were replaced in the near future!

A reader wants to know where the power is going to come from to charge electric cars, once petrol is no longer available.

Joe Taylor

Chesterfield

