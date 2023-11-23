Letter: Where will all the water go when even more houses are built?
and live on Freeview channel 276
These people that are in favour of these developments want to take a step back and think that the green field at the back of us will one day be gone.Any fool knows that all the flooding is only going to get worse with more concrete and tarmac. Where is the water going? It used to soak into the ground, now it goes into the rivers and they cannot cope so it goes into your homes.Flood defences only send the problem elsewhere, ie further down the line.Stop using global warming as an excuse to build more houses when you, the Government, are the problem by telling all local authorities to build all of these houses.
Alan Warner
Denby Village
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
Thank you very much.