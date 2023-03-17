News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Where is the sign for this lamppost?

This lamppost (pictured) is on the corner of Shirland Street and Sheffield Road.

By Susan Marks
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:40 GMT- 1 min read

The post on the other corner has a yellow danger sign on it.

Is this one not considered dangerous?!

Susan Marks

This lamppost is cause for concern for one reader.
