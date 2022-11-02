It would appear even the leader of the Labour Party seems confused in his thinking. During the recent debacle which saw the “slotting in” of Rishi Sunak as PM, Sir Keir Starmer claimed he would prefer Penny Mordaunt to be the next Prime Minister because she comes from a “working class background”.

If this were so, why isn’t she a member of the Labour Party? It is clear the economic crisis is beyond the understanding of any of the three main political parties.

I have never heard a mention of Labour or Liberal Democrats having any policies about capping bankers’ bonuses, about taxing fat cats who are getting richer or about addressing the housing crisis by a programme of council house building.

A reader has some questions for the leaders of the opposition parties

We know the Tories are the party of the rich, for the rich. Why isn’t there a genuine party for the low paid, homeless and those on benefits? Answer: because no politician is impacted by the “economic crisis”.

David Fox

Derbyshire

