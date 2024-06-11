Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I write to question the common sense of some in the planning departments of Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council.

I refer to the mini-roundabout at the top of Littlemoor in Newbold.I was coming along Newbold Road from town. St Mary's Upper School pupils were turning out. I was behind a 4x4 who had clear vision to turn right down to Littlemoor.For some unknown reason, he delayed in making this safe manoeuvre, which meant I almost ran into the back of him. I was looking to my right as I also wanted to go the same way.My view was blocked by a lorry coming up from Littlemoor who wanted to turn left to go toward town.

Eventually the driver in front of me moved off and I went to follow him, only to be confronted by a van coming from Littlemoor wanting to turn right to go toward Loundsley Green.Not only that, but a group of pupils (who were very polite) were trying to cross the road on a crossing that had been placed in possibly the worst position it could have been.Isn't it time we put a safe pelican crossing there and also traffic lights?It is patently clear that some drivers do not understand the procedure for going round mini-roundabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To emphasise this, my wife and I witnessed another incident outside the Highfield Hotel.A driver had indicated right and had gone round the mini-roundabout only to avoid colliding with a Range Rover driver, who had driven over the roundabout.Where has common sense gone?

David Fox