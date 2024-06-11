Letter: Whatever happened to common sense among drivers?
I refer to the mini-roundabout at the top of Littlemoor in Newbold.I was coming along Newbold Road from town. St Mary's Upper School pupils were turning out. I was behind a 4x4 who had clear vision to turn right down to Littlemoor.For some unknown reason, he delayed in making this safe manoeuvre, which meant I almost ran into the back of him. I was looking to my right as I also wanted to go the same way.My view was blocked by a lorry coming up from Littlemoor who wanted to turn left to go toward town.
Eventually the driver in front of me moved off and I went to follow him, only to be confronted by a van coming from Littlemoor wanting to turn right to go toward Loundsley Green.Not only that, but a group of pupils (who were very polite) were trying to cross the road on a crossing that had been placed in possibly the worst position it could have been.Isn't it time we put a safe pelican crossing there and also traffic lights?It is patently clear that some drivers do not understand the procedure for going round mini-roundabouts.
To emphasise this, my wife and I witnessed another incident outside the Highfield Hotel.A driver had indicated right and had gone round the mini-roundabout only to avoid colliding with a Range Rover driver, who had driven over the roundabout.Where has common sense gone?
David Fox
Newbold
