Letter: What will it take before the police change their attitude on e-scooter riders?

We keep hearing that the police don’t have the resources to tackle it. We pay our tax for the police to do their jobs and keep the streets safe, and I can see our streets already filling up with dangerous e-scooters, mainly ridden by kids.A few days ago, a young lad was riding down the middle of Sheffield Road in broad daylight. E-scooters are illegal, unregulated, and young people riding them have no road sense, unlike we motorists who have to pass a test for competency and safety, plus pay road tax.Police officers must enforce the law, confiscate and fine illegal e-scooter riders who use our roads and pavements.What will it take before the police change their attitude? They need to get a grip before it spirals out of control.